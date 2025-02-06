Defense forces hit occupiers' airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, fire breaks out

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defense forces, hit the Primorsko-Akhtarsky airfield in Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on the night of Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff emphasized that this is an operational basing facility for aviation assets. It is used for storing, preparing and launching Shahed-type UAVs on the territory of Ukraine, as well as servicing aircraft that perform tasks in the areas of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

A hit and explosions in the target area have been confirmed. A fire has broken out. The results of the damage are being clarified.

The General Staff noted that strikes on targets involved in supporting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and terrorizing the civilian population will continue.