Explosion in high-rise building in Ternopil kills 2

In Ternopil on Friday, July 25, an explosion occurred in an apartment building on Volodymyr Vynnychenko Street, the press service of the State Emergency Service in Ternopil region has reported.

"The investigative and operational group of the Ternopil District Police Department went to the scene. It was established that the explosion occurred in one of the apartment buildings on the third floor. During the inspection of the apartment, police officers found the bodies of two people - a man and a woman," the report states.

According to available information, the deceased are a son, born in 1985, and a mother, born in 1958.

"Preliminarily, an F-1 combat grenade detonated in the apartment," law enforcement officers note.

Police and other relevant services are working at the scene.