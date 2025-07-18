Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:15 18.07.2025

Explosion in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv is neutralization of enemy ammunition

1 min read
Explosion in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv is neutralization of enemy ammunition

The explosion heard by Kyiv residents in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital on Friday occurred as a result of the controlled explosion of an enemy munition, Kyiv police reported.

"Today, a representative of a utility company, while inspecting a building damaged as a result of an enemy air attack on the capital on June 17, discovered an explosive object in an elevator shaft," the police said in a message on the Telegram channel.

Specialists from the explosives service of the capital's police arrived promptly at the scene and seized the cluster munition.

"Given that this type of weapon is extremely dangerous during transportation, the police destroyed it by controlled detonation in a park area in compliance with all safety regulations," the message said.

The police remind citizens: if you find a suspicious object that may be explosive, immediately report the find to the 102 hotline.

