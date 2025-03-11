Ukraine and Poland discuss prospects for cooperation between defense industry enterprises – President’s Office

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/news/ukrayina-ta-polsha-obgovorili-dvostoronnyu-spivpracyu-zokrem-96549

During a working visit to Warsaw, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo met with the Head of the Political Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Poland Pawel Gras and discussed the continuation of military support and prospects for cooperation between enterprises of the defense industry complex.

As reported by the presidential press service, Brusylo thanked for the comprehensive assistance from Poland and the solidarity of the Polish people. In turn, Graś confirmed the immutability of Poland's position on supporting Ukraine.

"Strengthening Ukraine's defense capability is an integral element of strengthening the security of all of Europe. The military power of European armies is already a necessary given," noted Deputy Head Brusylo.

The parties separately discussed Ukraine’s European integration, interaction formats for responding to global security challenges, humanitarian aspects of bilateral cooperation and joint projects.