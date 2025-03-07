Facts

20:10 07.03.2025

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy
Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukraine is actively working to prevent any shortages in the supply of aid, the priority is air defense, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are also actively working to prevent any shortages in supply and to protect life. Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov is currently on a virtually continuous business trip, constantly at meetings, and in communication with partners for the sake of new support packages. And air defense is, of course, the first priority," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #deficit #supplies

MORE ABOUT

20:50 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

20:42 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

18:09 07.03.2025
KIIS: Level of trust in Zelenskyy amid aggravation of relations with the Trump administration increases to 68%

KIIS: Level of trust in Zelenskyy amid aggravation of relations with the Trump administration increases to 68%

12:40 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

Zelenskyy after night attacks: Ukraine ready to pursue path to peace, our task is to force Russia to stop the war

12:09 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy to visit South Africa in April – media

Zelenskyy to visit South Africa in April – media

10:49 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, his team to remain there to work with US delegation

Zelenskyy to visit Saudi Arabia on March 10, his team to remain there to work with US delegation

10:17 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

19:06 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

17:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Costa and von der Leyen

15:36 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

Zelenskyy invites Belgian PM to take part in work on European plan to bring peace closer

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

LATEST

USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

US officials say offensive aid to Ukraine cut, but defensive one continues

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

Ukraine, France approve 19 projects to restore critical infrastructure within EUR 200 mln agreement

Russians continue to storm positions of Ukrainian defenders, 56 clashes occurred since beginning of day

AD