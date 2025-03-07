Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukraine is actively working to prevent any shortages in the supply of aid, the priority is air defense, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are also actively working to prevent any shortages in supply and to protect life. Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov is currently on a virtually continuous business trip, constantly at meetings, and in communication with partners for the sake of new support packages. And air defense is, of course, the first priority," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.