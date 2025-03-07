Facts

16:27 07.03.2025

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

2 min read
Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua/posts/pfbid034UU8RGbDTbfZ6eNDQHLnKPLP4z8oWLmjNtxNAoR8q2ph4zcG8kMmc6tp7cgg3HpUl

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, during which, in particular, they discussed initiatives for ensuring financing of the Ukrainian army and procurement of defense products.

"We continue to work together on the security strategy of Europe, where Ukraine plays a key role. We discussed initiatives that will allow us to ensure the financing of the Ukrainian army and the procurement of defense products. Ukraine is ready for deeper integration in the field of defense cooperation and joint production of weapons," he added on Facebook on Friday.

Umerov stressed the importance of increasing the pace of production of armored vehicles, shells and other types of munitions by European defense companies. According to him, the European Defence Industrial Development Programme can be an important step in this direction - it opens up new opportunities for the procurement and production of weapons together with European partners.

"I am grateful to Andrius Kubilius for the constructive dialogue. We are strengthening cooperation with the EU and working on common security," he added.

As reported, on Thursday, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine began a several-day working trip to European countries. Meetings have already taken place with the Ministers of Defense of Poland and Germany, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Boris Pistorius, and Kaja Kallas.

Tags: #umerov #kubilius

MORE ABOUT

14:35 07.03.2025
Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

20:44 06.03.2025
Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

17:09 06.03.2025
Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

09:53 19.02.2025
Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

10:27 14.02.2025
Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

16:48 13.02.2025
Rutte to Umerov: We'll continue to support Ukraine, strengthen its positions ahead of peace talks

Rutte to Umerov: We'll continue to support Ukraine, strengthen its positions ahead of peace talks

13:56 12.02.2025
Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

12:57 12.02.2025
Umerov announces his first meeting with new Pentagon chief

Umerov announces his first meeting with new Pentagon chief

11:49 12.02.2025
Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

Umerov starts work at Ramstein meeting in Brussels

16:10 06.02.2025
Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

HOT NEWS

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

LATEST

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Turkey supports initiative for early ceasefire, cessation of air, sea attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine – Erdogan

Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

AD