Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua/posts/pfbid034UU8RGbDTbfZ6eNDQHLnKPLP4z8oWLmjNtxNAoR8q2ph4zcG8kMmc6tp7cgg3HpUl

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, during which, in particular, they discussed initiatives for ensuring financing of the Ukrainian army and procurement of defense products.

"We continue to work together on the security strategy of Europe, where Ukraine plays a key role. We discussed initiatives that will allow us to ensure the financing of the Ukrainian army and the procurement of defense products. Ukraine is ready for deeper integration in the field of defense cooperation and joint production of weapons," he added on Facebook on Friday.

Umerov stressed the importance of increasing the pace of production of armored vehicles, shells and other types of munitions by European defense companies. According to him, the European Defence Industrial Development Programme can be an important step in this direction - it opens up new opportunities for the procurement and production of weapons together with European partners.

"I am grateful to Andrius Kubilius for the constructive dialogue. We are strengthening cooperation with the EU and working on common security," he added.

As reported, on Thursday, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine began a several-day working trip to European countries. Meetings have already taken place with the Ministers of Defense of Poland and Germany, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Boris Pistorius, and Kaja Kallas.