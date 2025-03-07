Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/12072

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced a new initiative of the European Union, which will make it possible to attract additional resources for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today in Brussels I have held a meeting with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. Important dialogue on financing Ukraine's defense," he wrote on the Defense Ministry's Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the EU is currently working on a new initiative, "which will make it possible to attract additional resources for the supply of ammunition and missiles to the air defense; and the training and equipment of Ukrainian soldiers."

He also said that he had discussed other formats of support with Kallas. "In particular, we are ready to create joint ventures with leading defense companies both in Ukraine and in the EU."

"I am grateful to Kaja Kallas and the European Union for their stable position and support for Ukraine," he added.

As reported, on Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Minister began a multi-day working trip to European countries. Meetings have already taken place with the Defense Ministers of Poland and Germany, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Boris Pistorius.