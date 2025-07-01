Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:21 01.07.2025

Umerov announces launch of program for joint weapons production in Ukraine, countries of Ramstein

2 min read

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the launch of a program for joint production of weapons with international partners in Ukraine and in the countries-participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format, four relevant draft laws are expected to be adopted within a month.

"Soon, Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment will receive a special legal and tax regime that will allow them to quickly scale and modernize production, as well as build new facilities. This primarily concerns the creation of new factories and production sites – both in Ukraine and abroad," Umerov said in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, all weapons produced at these factories will be supplied to the Ukrainian Defense Forces until the end of the war.

"This is a new type of military-industrial cooperation, where Ukraine is an equal partner and player in the global defense market," the head of the defense department said.

Umerov said that on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy presented to the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine the key provisions of four draft laws that concern changes to tax, customs, budget legislation and the Criminal Code and are aimed at developing the industry and increasing the level of production safety.

"The first vote in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on this package of changes will take place this month. We expect a positive decision from the deputies," Umerov said.

