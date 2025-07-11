Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 11.07.2025

Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is considering the candidacy of the incumbent Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov for the post of Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.

"I will say frankly, if I decide, and this will be in the near future, that Ukraine will be represented in the United States, that is, our key ambassador will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this will certainly affect serious changes in the Ukrainian government," Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Rome on Thursday.

According to him, such a candidacy is dictated by the fact that "today all decisions, our entire budget is, unfortunately, war, and therefore a lot depends on the Ministry of Defense."

"It is very important for us today, in the context that is happening now, to strengthen relations with the United States of America, not to lose this moment ... And therefore it is necessary for the person to be strong and to be in the context of the most important thing - and this is in the context of strengthening Ukraine, weapons first of all. And therefore one of my ideas is that this could be the Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that the change of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States will take place in any case, and he has already spoken about this with Oksana Markarova, who holds the corresponding position. "I cannot tell you how her work will continue - a lot depends on her. I am open. I would like her to continue working in Ukraine. But if she decides differently for herself, that is her choice," Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #umerov #united_states

