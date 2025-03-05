Facts

19:08 05.03.2025

Yermak, Volz agree on meeting of negotiating teams in near future

1 min read
Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and U.S. President's National Security Advisor Michael Volz agreed on a meeting of the negotiating teams in the near future.

"Had a phone conversation with U.S. President's National Security Advisor Michael Volz. Discussed further steps on the path to a just and lasting peace. Also exchanged views on security issues and coordination of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States," he said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We agreed on a meeting of our teams in the near future to continue this important work," Yermak saidd.

Earlier it was reported that Volz reported on a phone conversation with Yermak on CBS Mornings. According to him, the parties discussed the time, place, delegations, and a real negotiating table, which will be "shuttle diplomacy" between the United States, Ukrainians, Russians.

Tags: #meeting #yermak #volz

