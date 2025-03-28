Interfax-Ukraine

10:17 28.03.2025

Yermak: Russia trying to derail path to peace by choosing to continue the war

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has stated that Russia is trying to disrupt the path to a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is trying to disrupt the movement towards peace by choosing to continue the war," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Friday morning.

Earlier on Friday night, Vladimir Putin once again questioned the powers of the current legitimate government in Ukraine and even allowed for the possibility of discussing the idea of ​​introducing temporary external international management in Ukraine to hold elections. Putin also announced plans to increase military pressure on Ukraine.

However, as Reuters reports, the White House National Security Council spokesman commented on Putin's remark about the temporary administration in Ukraine by replying that governance in Ukraine is determined by its Constitution and the people of the country.

