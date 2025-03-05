Waltz on suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine: Reviewing everything related to our security relations

The United States is pausing and evaluating everything related to security relations with Ukraine, said US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

We are pausing, evaluating, reviewing everything related to our security relations, he said, answering a question on CBS Mornings whether the United States had suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

According to Waltz, "we have to ask ourselves, should this war continue for months and years to come?"

"And, again, to what ultimate goal, what is consistent with the goals of the United States?" he added.