18:39 29.04.2025

Russia, Ukraine need to reach agreement as soon as possible, Trump not ready to wait too long – Waltz

Kyiv and Moscow need to reach a peace agreement as soon as possible, US President Donald Trump does not intend to put up with excessive delay in the diplomatic process, said Mike Waltz, the president's national security adviser.

"Weeks of diplomacy have produced an understanding from both sides of what it will take to achieve peace. Now, both Russia and Ukraine must move quickly to come to an agreement before President Trump loses patience," wrote Waltz in an article for The National Interest magazine, dedicated to the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.

According to Waltz, "only President Trump could have brought both Russia and Ukraine to the table for negotiations."

He also recalled that in his inaugural address, President Trump said that he would be most proud of his legacy as a "peacemaker and a unifier."

