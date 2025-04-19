Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:56 19.04.2025

US plan for Ukrainian settlement does not include US-backed security guarantees – media

2 min read
US plan for Ukrainian settlement does not include US-backed security guarantees – media

The plan to resolve the war in Ukraine, presented by the United States to its European partners on Thursday, apparently does not include Washington's participation in ensuring Ukraine's security, which could be an obstacle to implementation, The Washington Post reports.

"The current Witkoff package would be hard for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to swallow... It [the plan] doesn't seem to include U.S.-backed security guarantees," the newspaper says, noting that this may become one of the obstacles.

Ukraine, according to the newspaper, in this case will be forced to rely on its own forces and assistance from Europe. However, "the Europeans don't have enough troops or modern weapons to deter an all-out Russian attack." "They lack the command-and-control systems needed to monitor a ceasefire and coordinate a response to future Russian aggression... Without U.S. satellite intelligence, Ukraine can't see Russia missile, drone or other attacks coming. Europeans don't have a good alternative," The Washington Post says.

As Bloomberg reported, citing sources, representatives of the authorities of European countries indicated that providing security guarantees to Kyiv is a key condition that guarantees the viability of any agreement.

According to the agency, the United States has familiarized its allies with the basics of a peace proposal for Ukraine, which, in particular, provides for the easing of sanctions against Russia.

The agency's interlocutors said the U.S. plan could lead to an effective freeze of the armed conflict while keeping the territories occupied by Russia under its control. Ukraine will be denied the opportunity to join NATO. The agency's interlocutors refused to disclose other details of the project.

Tags: #us #security

MORE ABOUT

11:21 19.04.2025
Ukraine is '90%' ready to agree to US peace proposal, if Russia does not do same, Trump may withdraw from negotiations – media

Ukraine is '90%' ready to agree to US peace proposal, if Russia does not do same, Trump may withdraw from negotiations – media

13:54 09.04.2025
Temporary solution on Ukraine war will give each side some time to regroup – congresswoman Spartz

Temporary solution on Ukraine war will give each side some time to regroup – congresswoman Spartz

20:19 26.03.2025
Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

19:44 13.03.2025
Ukraine needs security guarantees because of Russia's ambitions – Starmer

Ukraine needs security guarantees because of Russia's ambitions – Starmer

18:35 12.03.2025
U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

U.S. reps leave for Russia to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

10:46 12.03.2025
Waltz: We brief on how this war is going to permanently end, what type of guarantees Ukrainians going to have for their long-term security

Waltz: We brief on how this war is going to permanently end, what type of guarantees Ukrainians going to have for their long-term security

20:27 11.03.2025
USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

17:32 11.03.2025
Ukrainian, US delegations discuss partial ceasefire, mineral deal; second round started – media

Ukrainian, US delegations discuss partial ceasefire, mineral deal; second round started – media

14:57 11.03.2025
Sybiha: We consider meeting in Jeddah as great opportunity to promote peace, develop Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Sybiha: We consider meeting in Jeddah as great opportunity to promote peace, develop Ukraine-US strategic partnership

16:16 08.03.2025
Ukrainian officials Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha, Palisa scheduled to meet with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tues – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian officials Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha, Palisa scheduled to meet with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tues – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Defense forces shoot down 33 enemy drones out of 87 at night, 36 more lost in location – Air Force

Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC’s decision on sanctions against 59 individuals, 60 legal entities – decrees

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

LATEST

Putin declares Easter truce, Russian media report

Exhibition of Ukrainian Easter eggs opens in Rome

Wildfire damages Ukrainian ethnographic museum east of Edmonton in Canada – media

Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

Kyiv Dpty Mayor Prokopiv stays in capital, doesn't hide before suspicion reported – Klitschko

Rubio tells Rutte that in absence of progress, USA to step back from 'efforts to broker peace'

Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

Iran demands in court to annul ICAO council decision regarding UIA plane crash in 2020

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

AD
AD