Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Work on the military contingent as part of security guarantees for Ukraine will continue for no more than a month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Since the beginning of work on the idea of ​​security guarantees... I will answer about the contingent, we have held a number of meetings for two months. Today we have been working on this for two months, the teams are working... I think we need another month or so, and we believe that no longer. We will be ready with a full understanding of this infrastructure," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

According to him, "presence on the ground, in the sky and at sea, as well as air defense, and some other delicate things are being discussed."

Zelenskyy added that the process of creating a coalition includes not only Ukraine, France and the UK: "Many other countries - I don't want to say the number of this coalition yet - it will be a coalition."

"I think that we will meet every week, not at my level, but at the level of our military, where this is being discussed. We already have a lot of understanding from our partners about what Ukraine needs, where there are sensitive geographical moments, where we would like to have support. And it is important that today I discussed strategic issues, not only the issue of quantity, but also the issue of the mandate of this infrastructure," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the commanders of the French and British headquarters "will prove their positions to their leaders, the leaders of their countries, as well as other headquarters of other countries, and then we will meet again."