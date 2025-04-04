Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:02 04.04.2025

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Work on the military contingent as part of security guarantees for Ukraine will continue for no more than a month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Since the beginning of work on the idea of ​​security guarantees... I will answer about the contingent, we have held a number of meetings for two months. Today we have been working on this for two months, the teams are working... I think we need another month or so, and we believe that no longer. We will be ready with a full understanding of this infrastructure," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday evening.

According to him, "presence on the ground, in the sky and at sea, as well as air defense, and some other delicate things are being discussed."

Zelenskyy added that the process of creating a coalition includes not only Ukraine, France and the UK: "Many other countries - I don't want to say the number of this coalition yet - it will be a coalition."

"I think that we will meet every week, not at my level, but at the level of our military, where this is being discussed. We already have a lot of understanding from our partners about what Ukraine needs, where there are sensitive geographical moments, where we would like to have support. And it is important that today I discussed strategic issues, not only the issue of quantity, but also the issue of the mandate of this infrastructure," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the commanders of the French and British headquarters "will prove their positions to their leaders, the leaders of their countries, as well as other headquarters of other countries, and then we will meet again."

Tags: #president

MORE ABOUT

20:56 04.04.2025
Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

20:26 04.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

19:47 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

Zelenskyy: Stabilization on front is reliable basis for diplomacy

20:51 25.03.2025
Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

20:32 25.03.2025
Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

20:04 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

20:07 17.03.2025
President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

President signs law on sending AFU units to other countries during the war

19:59 17.03.2025
Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

19:58 07.03.2025
Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

20:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

HOT NEWS

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

LATEST

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

USA committed to NATO – Rutte

AD
AD
Empire School
AD