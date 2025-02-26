Facts

19:17 26.02.2025

About half of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk axis

As of 16:00, some 58 combat clashes have already been recorded on the entire front line, 22 of them in Pokrovsk axis, the General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

"On Pokrovsk axis today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Uspenivka, five combat clashes are ongoing," the General Staff said in the report on Telegram.

It is reported that ten combat clashes took place in the operational zone in Kursk region, five of them are still ongoing. "In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped nine anti-aircraft missiles and carried out 193 artillery shelling," the General Staff said.

In Novopavlivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks, another attack is still ongoing. In Toretsk axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times, three clashes are still ongoing. In Kupiansk axis, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units three times, one battle is ongoing. In Kharkiv axis, two assault actions of the invaders took place. In Huliaipole axis, the enemy is conducting two assault actions. In Orikhove axis, two clashes are ongoing. In Kramatorsk axis, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance, another attack is ongoing. Isolated combat actions were noted in Lyman axis.

In Siversk and Huliaipole axes since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

