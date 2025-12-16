Ukraine repels 140 Russian attacks on Monday - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat clashes have taken place, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. Monday.

"Today, the terrorist state carried out 60 air strikes, dropping 149 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders carried out 3,328 drone attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff said..

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on the Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 36 assault and offensive actions.