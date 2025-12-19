Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:36 19.12.2025

Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy

1 min read
Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy
Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine

As a result of reviewing the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the government managed to release at least 800 MW of electrical power, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Oleksandr Viazovchenko said at a morning briefing on Friday.

"First of all, this will reduce the duration of outage schedules for households and industries during the autumn-winter period," he said.

As reported, in order to free up an additional 800 MW of electricity capacity to be redistributed among consumers, the working group under the Ministry of Energy has provided regional military administrations with lists of non-critical facilities that should be moved to the general outage schedules.

In particular, consumers with capacities below 100 kW and facilities connected to multiple other consumers—who, for the sake of fair electricity distribution, are subject to general restrictions—have been excluded from the lists.

During the review of critical facilities, non-critical auxiliary load consumers identified will also be transferred to the general outage schedules.

According to Ukrenergo, on December 19, power restriction measures were applied in most regions of Ukraine due to previous massive attacks on the power system: capacity restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses, as well as hourly outages.

Tags: #viazovchenko

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Merz: Ukraine to receive EUR 90 bln loan from EU to be repaid only after Russia pays reparations

Costa: We have deal on Ukraine financial support for 2026-2027

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

Dpty head of President’s Office Kovalska: 704 religious sites damaged due to Russian aggression

LATEST

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Merz: Ukraine to receive EUR 90 bln loan from EU to be repaid only after Russia pays reparations

Costa: We have deal on Ukraine financial support for 2026-2027

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 108 out of 160 Russians’ air attack weapons on Friday night

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia not to be involved in implementing EU summit decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 bln loan from EU budget

European leaders able to achieve acceptable result – Kyslytsya

EU member states must step up military support for Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

Recruitment of participants for first wave of REDpreneur Women program completed

Ukraine receives financial guarantee of security for coming years – Zelenskyy

Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

AD
AD