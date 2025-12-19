Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy

Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine

As a result of reviewing the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, the government managed to release at least 800 MW of electrical power, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Oleksandr Viazovchenko said at a morning briefing on Friday.

"First of all, this will reduce the duration of outage schedules for households and industries during the autumn-winter period," he said.

As reported, in order to free up an additional 800 MW of electricity capacity to be redistributed among consumers, the working group under the Ministry of Energy has provided regional military administrations with lists of non-critical facilities that should be moved to the general outage schedules.

In particular, consumers with capacities below 100 kW and facilities connected to multiple other consumers—who, for the sake of fair electricity distribution, are subject to general restrictions—have been excluded from the lists.

During the review of critical facilities, non-critical auxiliary load consumers identified will also be transferred to the general outage schedules.

According to Ukrenergo, on December 19, power restriction measures were applied in most regions of Ukraine due to previous massive attacks on the power system: capacity restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses, as well as hourly outages.