18:10 18.12.2025

Zelenskyy: I can't yet get an answer on how exactly US security guarantees will work in case of Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had not yet received a detailed answer about the US plan of action within the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of further Russian aggression.

"And there’s a question I can’t answer yet. I can’t—it’s not that someone doesn’t want it; we just haven’t gotten there yet. It’s the question of all the security guarantees. When you’re not NATO, but like NATO, you have the same security guarantees as NATO. Some say maybe that’s even better, I don’t know, I’m not qualified to judge. I can only judge one thing—the answer to the question of what the USA will do if Russia comes with aggression again. What will these security guarantees do, how will they work, how will all our partners respond, and in what way? What force will they use to stop Moscow? Specifically," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels, where the European Council is taking place.

"I think we need an answer to this. It might not be public, but it should be enshrined in some documents," the Ukrainian leader added.

