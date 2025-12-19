Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

Photo: Denys_Smyhal /t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 billion for 2026–2027 "strengthens Ukraine's resilience and defense capability and is a strategic step for the security of all of Europe."

"The European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 billion for 2026–2027 will strengthen the country's resilience and defense capabilities, as well as the security of Europe as a whole. It also affirms the fundamental principle that: Russia must bear responsibility for its aggression. The European Council's decision also calls for increased military assistance to Ukraine and supports integrating the Ukrainian defense industry with the European one, particularly within the framework of the SAFE instrument," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that by strengthening Ukraine, Europe is strengthening its long-term security architecture and thanked its European partners for this decision.

Earlier, European Council President António Costa announced that EU leaders had agreed to support Ukraine with EUR 90 billion for 2026–2027.

On December 18, an EU summit began in Brussels, one of the main issues of which is the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit.