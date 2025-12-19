Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:34 19.12.2025

European leaders able to achieve acceptable result – Kyslytsya

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya praised the decision to allocate funding to Ukraine, made at the European Council meeting. Kyslytsya posted his review on X on Friday morning.

“Indeed, there are moments when one should keep in mind that ‘Perfect is the enemy of good.’ It was a long night for European leaders but they were able to come up with a workable result. Some $ 105 bln of support Ukraine needs to keep protecting Europe while defending itself,” Kyslytsya said on X.

