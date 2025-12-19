EU leaders reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

European Union leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and pledged their continued comprehensive assistance, according to the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held in Brussels on December 18.

“The European Council reaffirms its continued and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders. The European Union will continue to provide, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people. The European Council commends the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people and its leadership in resisting Russian aggression, which have prevented Russia from achieving its military objectives,” the document reads.

The European Council also reaffirmed the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine's path to EU membership and welcomes the significant progress Ukraine has achieved so far, even under the most challenging circumstances. “The European Union will continue to work closely with Ukraine and support it in its efforts to fully meet all conditions, in line with the merit-based approach. The European Union will continue to support Ukraine in building a peaceful and prosperous future within the European Union,” the EU leaders noted.

They also spoke about the future of peace for Ukraine. “The European Union supports a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law,” the conclusions say.

EU leaders welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war and called on Russia to agree to a full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire, to which Ukraine remains committed, and to begin meaningful negotiations on a just and lasting peace. “For peace to be just and lasting, borders must not be changed by force and any future agreement must respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term security and ability to defend itself,” the conclusions note.

The leaders also assured that the European Union and its Member States will continue to “actively participate in peace efforts, in accordance with the European Union’s aim to promote peace, as enshrined in the Treaties.” “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. The European Union will decide on matters of its competence or affecting its security,” the document says.