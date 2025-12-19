Dpty head of President’s Office Kovalska: 704 religious sites damaged due to Russian aggression

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kovalska00

As of the end of 2025, 704 religious sites had been destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression, with approximately 200 completely destroyed, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Olena Kovalska.

"As of the end of 2025, 704 churches, prayer houses, synagogues, mosques, and places of worship of various religions, primarily Orthodox, were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression. Some of these were intentionally damaged. During the occupation of parts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in the spring of 2022, numerous cases of desecration of religious buildings were recorded," Kovalska said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the deputy head of the President’s Office, approximately 200 churches and prayer houses were completely destroyed and must be rebuilt, "among them are historical and architectural monuments, including wooden ones, which were burned by artillery strikes."