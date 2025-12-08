AFU General Staff: Greatest number of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka axes

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

As of 16:00, 82 combat clashes have been recorded along the entire front line, of which the largest number are occurring in Pokrovsk (25) and Kostiantynivka (15) directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our troops from their positions in Pokrovsk area near the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novo-PavlIvka. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks," the General Staff reported on its Telegram channel.

In Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attempted 15 times to penetrate the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleschiyivka, Scherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Sofiyivka.

Ukrainian defenders reportedly stopped 11 enemy assaults in Oleksandrivka sector. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Chervonohirske, and Vyshneve, and another clash is ongoing.

Ten armed clashes occurred in Huliai-Pole axis, near the villages of Solodke, Pryvilne, and Huliaipole, and toward the village of Pryluky.

Less intense fighting was observed in other directions.