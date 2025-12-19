Recruitment of participants for first wave of REDpreneur Women program completed

The recruitment of participants for the first cohort of the REDpreneur Women program, aimed at supporting female veterans through business development and social innovations in Ukraine, has been completed.

"The first cohort brought together women who are ready to start or develop their own business, as well as implement social initiatives that have a positive impact on communities. The interest in the program confirmed the relevance of such initiatives and the need for comprehensive support opportunities for female veterans during the period of returning to civilian life," the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) reported on its Facebook page.

As part of the program, participants will undergo comprehensive entrepreneurship training, receive mentoring support from experts and practitioners, join a community of like-minded people, and have the opportunity to receive grant funding to develop or launch their own business ideas.

The REDpreneur Women program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, with the support of the Austrian NACHBAR IN NOT Foundation and the Austrian Development Agency. The training and mentoring component of the program is implemented in partnership with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator.

The program team is already preparing to launch the second cohort of REDpreneur Women, which will be open to all women with innovative business ideas.