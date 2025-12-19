Ukraine receives financial guarantee of security for coming years – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to EU leaders for the decision to provide financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027.

“I am grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council’s decision on EUR 90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026–2027. This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday morning.