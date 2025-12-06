Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

"Today, Russian forces carried out 48 airstrikes, dropping 123 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,808 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,114 attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the most intense situation today was in Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions.