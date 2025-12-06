Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:25 06.12.2025

Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat clashes have occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

"Today, Russian forces carried out 48 airstrikes, dropping 123 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,808 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,114 attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the most intense situation today was in Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

14:32 04.12.2025
General Staff denies Russian fakes about alleged control over Dobropillia near Hulyaipole

General Staff denies Russian fakes about alleged control over Dobropillia near Hulyaipole

14:10 03.12.2025
General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

09:32 03.12.2025
General Staff reports 201 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 201 combat clashes during day

09:07 03.12.2025
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,200 soldiers during day - General Staff

15:34 02.12.2025
Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

10:48 02.12.2025
General Staff refutes Russian Defense Ministry's false claims about capture of settlements in Donetsk region, significant losses of Ukrainian equipment

General Staff refutes Russian Defense Ministry's false claims about capture of settlements in Donetsk region, significant losses of Ukrainian equipment

14:30 29.11.2025
General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

12:01 29.11.2025
Defense forces repel 289 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces repel 289 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

12:48 26.11.2025
Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

Situation difficult on Hulyaipolia axis, but no encirclement - General Staff

09:31 26.11.2025
Russia loses 980 soldiers, 125 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russia loses 980 soldiers, 125 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

HOT NEWS

GUR Cyber ​​Corps attacks leading Russian logistics company on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day – sources

Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Americans and Ukrainians agree on framework of security arrangements, discuss necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain lasting peace – Dept of State

Rubio's deputy sharply criticizes EU countries after NATO meeting, Musk calls for dissolution of European Union

GUR Cyber ​​Corps attacks leading Russian logistics company on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day – sources

AFU General Staff: Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia, shell casing plant in occupied Alchevsk damaged

Zelenskyy: Today, the best gift for all of Ukraine would be just peace

Air defense repel one of most massive Russian attacks to date, neutralizing 615 out of 704 missiles and drones, with hits at 29 locations

Widespread military activities overnight affect electricity grid, prompt Ukraine’s operating NPPs to reduce output – IAEA

At least eight people injured in overnight attack in Ukraine

Zelenskyy confirms his visit to London on Monday

On Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day, Zelenskyy thanks military who are doing everything on battlefield to ensure Ukraine has confidence at negotiating table

AD
AD