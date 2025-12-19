Elections for all branches of govt in event of ‘conditional peace’ could end in collapse – Arakhamia

The "conditional peace" scenario, if some kind of agreement is reached, will lead to political processes: perhaps a referendum, a presidential election, primarily, but there are also proposals for elections for all branches of government, which are dangerous, believes David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People party, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"There are several thoughts: perhaps these are combined elections of all branches of government, for example, the president, parliament, and local elections, which could turn the whole thing into a collapse, because it is much more difficult to organize," he said at the "Ukraine and the World Ahead of 2026" event organized by NV in Kyiv on Thursday.

In the "conditional peace" scenario, Arakhamia identified political imbalance as the biggest challenge.

"Everyone will be preoccupied with election processes. And the country will probably (for a while) disconnect from the military mentality. Although many people say that military thinking is already insufficient, we understand that politics will prevail," the head of the Servant of the People faction noted.

He named the second most likely scenario as the continuation of the war until the next window of opportunity, “which no one can even say or formulate when it will come.”

"And in such a scenario, of course, the biggest challenges we'll face are, first and foremost, what to do with public consciousness and sentiment. Because not everyone in society is ready for a long war. I consider this the biggest challenge, and this challenge will immediately impact politics, because politicians, one way or another, reflect on what's happening in society," Arakhamia noted.

In his opinion, such a scenario could also lead to political imbalance and some kind of reformatting.

Among other things, the faction leader even suggested a worst-case scenario: deputies "who simply don't want to continue working" would leave parliament. "And they are irreplaceable because we can't hold elections. So what are we going to do about it?" Arakhamia added.

"Frankly, the only scenario I understand is to tell everyone: don't whine, because the military is in a much worse situation than you. And then we can hold out for a while longer and see when a new window of opportunity for peace will appear," the head of the Servant of the People faction emphasized.