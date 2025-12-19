Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:45 19.12.2025

Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

2 min read

The Petro Poroshenko Foundation handed over a batch of Ukrainian-made Blyskavka suicide drones to several brigades.

As reported by the leader of European Solidarity, Petro Poroshenko, on Facebook, these weapons have already proven effective on the front line and have received positive feedback from service members.

"Ahead of Christmas, we are delivering 100 drones to various branches of the military. The drones reach cruising speeds of up to 110 km/h and can travel 60-70 kilometers beyond the line of contact. They are capable of disrupting logistics, striking headquarters, and carrying out sabotage operations deep in the enemy’s rear. Light, fast, and highly explosive," Poroshenko wrote on social media.

The drones were delivered to units of the Special Operations Forces, Air Assault Forces, Ground Forces, and Territorial Defense.

"The guys say the situation at the front is extremely difficult. Our warriors need support, they need weapons, and they need adequate and dignified financial compensation. They need it now, not sometime later. That is why European Solidarity has called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately vote on a bill amending the already adopted 2026 Budget. These amendments would redirect UAH 100 billion – from MPs’ salaries and the ‘national cashback’ program – to the Armed Forces," Poroshenko recalled.

According to him, the European Solidarity parliamentary faction has already collected 100 signatures calling for the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers, or at least of those government members implicated in the so-called "Mindichgate" scandal.

"Corrupt officials remain in power, and we will not allow this to continue. There can be no compromises when it comes to supporting the Armed Forces," he stressed.

In early December, the Poroshenko Foundation announced a new program to supply the military with Blyskavka (Lightning) kamikaze drones and delivered the first batch. As reported, European Solidarity has also initiated amendments to the 2026 State Budget aimed at reallocating non-targeted and corrupt expenditures in favor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, lawmakers propose increasing military pay allocations by UAH 100 billion, as well as raising the share of "military" personal income tax directed straight to military units from 10% to 20%.

 

