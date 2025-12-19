EU member states must step up military support for Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

European Union leaders have declared the importance of EU member states stepping up their military support for Ukraine and participating in the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

“The European Council underlines the importance of Member States stepping up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, in particular air defence and antidrone systems and large-calibre ammunition. In this context, further support for, development of and investment in Ukraine’s defence industry remains crucial, including through the establishment of Ukrainian defence production in Member States,” this is stated in the conclusions of the European Council meeting, which were adopted following the discussion.

EU leaders also expressed support for further strengthening cooperation and integration between Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the European defence industry, drawing on Ukraine's unique experience and know-how. “In this context, the European Council welcomes the inclusion of cooperation with Ukraine in the defence industry investment plans of Member States in the framework of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument,” the conclusions note.

EU leaders assured that all military support and security guarantees for Ukraine “will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.”