Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:27 19.12.2025

EU member states must step up military support for Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

2 min read

European Union leaders have declared the importance of EU member states stepping up their military support for Ukraine and participating in the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

“The European Council underlines the importance of Member States stepping up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, in particular air defence and antidrone systems and large-calibre ammunition. In this context, further support for, development of and investment in Ukraine’s defence industry remains crucial, including through the establishment of Ukrainian defence production in Member States,” this is stated in the conclusions of the European Council meeting, which were adopted following the discussion.

EU leaders also expressed support for further strengthening cooperation and integration between Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the European defence industry, drawing on Ukraine's unique experience and know-how. “In this context, the European Council welcomes the inclusion of cooperation with Ukraine in the defence industry investment plans of Member States in the framework of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument,” the conclusions note.

EU leaders assured that all military support and security guarantees for Ukraine “will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States.”

Tags: #european_union

MORE ABOUT

20:48 12.12.2025
EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

10:46 03.12.2025
Today is a historic day for the EU – we are completely abandoning Russian energy – von der Leyen

Today is a historic day for the EU – we are completely abandoning Russian energy – von der Leyen

13:27 01.12.2025
Ukraine's Dpty PM: Important that Ukraine, EC continue work within negotiation clusters de facto even if they aren't formally opened

Ukraine's Dpty PM: Important that Ukraine, EC continue work within negotiation clusters de facto even if they aren't formally opened

15:39 05.11.2025
Kachka: Completing EU accession negotiations by 2028 realistic goal

Kachka: Completing EU accession negotiations by 2028 realistic goal

12:32 24.10.2025
EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

EU to continue its peace efforts, incl through Coalition of the Willing

09:40 23.10.2025
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia

EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia

20:01 14.10.2025
Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

17:02 11.10.2025
EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

EU to introduce new Entry/Exit System from Oct 12

09:49 25.09.2025
Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

15:52 22.09.2025
European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Merz: Ukraine to receive EUR 90 bln loan from EU to be repaid only after Russia pays reparations

Costa: We have deal on Ukraine financial support for 2026-2027

Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

LATEST

Von der Leyen: Similarly to Reparations Loan, Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations from Russia

Merz: Ukraine to receive EUR 90 bln loan from EU to be repaid only after Russia pays reparations

Costa: We have deal on Ukraine financial support for 2026-2027

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 108 out of 160 Russians’ air attack weapons on Friday night

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia not to be involved in implementing EU summit decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 bln loan from EU budget

Govt frees up 800 MW of power for consumers after reviewing critical infrastructure facilities – Ministry of Energy

European leaders able to achieve acceptable result – Kyslytsya

Recruitment of participants for first wave of REDpreneur Women program completed

Ukraine receives financial guarantee of security for coming years – Zelenskyy

Poroshenko hands over 100 Blyskavka suicide drones to brigades

AD
AD