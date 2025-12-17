Invaders lose 1,730 military, 409 pieces of equipment in past day – AFU General Staff

Estimated losses of Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours amount to 1,730 personnel and 409 pieces of equipment, including 167 operational-tactical drones, according to the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also destroyed were six enemy tanks, 21 combat armored vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 179 vehicles and tankers, and one unit of special equipment.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost in Ukraine approximately 1,192,350 military personnel, 11,400 tanks, 23,800 armored fighting vehicles, 35,200 artillery systems, 1,600 MLRS, 1,300 air defense systems, 70,300 vehicles and tankers, 4,000 units of special equipment, 28 ships and boats, two submarines, and 91,400 drones.