09:24 16.12.2025

General Staff reports 151 combat clashes during day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 151 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 220 guided bombs. In addition, Russia used 5,471 kamikaze drones to attack positions of troops and settlements, as well as multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.

