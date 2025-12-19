Invaders lose 1,220 servicemen in past day – General Staff

The occupiers' losses over the course of the day amounted to 1,220 units of manpower and 141 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Specifically, Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 111 vehicles, and fuel trucks.

Air strikes destroyed 426 operational-tactical level UAVs.