Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

Ukraine may soon join the European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"I hope that in the coming weeks we will sign a document that will allow Ukraine to join the agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products," he said at a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission on Monday.

He also thanked the Europeans for humanitarian aid and the Medical Emergency Evacuation program, "which allows thousands of wounded soldiers or people who suffered at the hands of a Russian terrorist to receive medical care in the best hospitals in the EU."