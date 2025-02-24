Facts

20:37 24.02.2025

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

1 min read
Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

Ukraine may soon join the European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"I hope that in the coming weeks we will sign a document that will allow Ukraine to join the agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products," he said at a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission on Monday.

He also thanked the Europeans for humanitarian aid and the Medical Emergency Evacuation program, "which allows thousands of wounded soldiers or people who suffered at the hands of a Russian terrorist to receive medical care in the best hospitals in the EU."

Tags: #europe #medicines #plans

MORE ABOUT

20:24 21.02.2025
European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

10:33 18.02.2025
Europe ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – NATO Secretary General

Europe ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees – NATO Secretary General

16:56 15.02.2025
Europe urgently needs its own plan for Ukraine, security – Tusk

Europe urgently needs its own plan for Ukraine, security – Tusk

12:38 15.02.2025
I believe in Europe, call to act, build Armed Forces of Europe – Zelenskyy

I believe in Europe, call to act, build Armed Forces of Europe – Zelenskyy

18:35 14.02.2025
If USA, Europe support Ukraine, this to be, first of all, political message to Putin – Zelenskyy

If USA, Europe support Ukraine, this to be, first of all, political message to Putin – Zelenskyy

12:06 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

20:34 11.02.2025
Sybiha to discuss in Paris lasting stability, security in Europe

Sybiha to discuss in Paris lasting stability, security in Europe

20:28 10.02.2025
NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

11:20 24.01.2025
Europe expects USA to provide troops for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – media

Europe expects USA to provide troops for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine – media

10:47 23.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine gives Europe protection from Putin, needs fair union

Zelenskyy: Ukraine gives Europe protection from Putin, needs fair union

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

AD
AD
AD
AD