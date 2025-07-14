Interfax-Ukraine
USA could sell short-range missiles, rounds to NATO members for further transfer to Ukraine

The United States could sell short-range missiles, howitzers and medium-range air-to-air missiles to NATO members, who will then transfer the weapons to Ukraine, CNN said citing a source familiar with the negotiations.

"The thinking behind Trump's decision on weapons is multifold, officials said. By selling weapons to European nations, rather than transferring them to Ukraine itself, Trump hopes to insulate himself from political criticism that he is reversing a campaign pledge to reduce the US role in the years-long war. He is also expecting a financial windfall: Each Patriot missile system costs roughly $1 billion, and he has already touted the profits for the US as part of the scheme," the publication said.

As Axios notes, the total amount of weapons sales to NATO allies is around $10 billion.

The U.S. officials also said it would be faster to deliver the Patriot systems to Ukraine if they were already in Europe than to transport them from the United States or produce new ones at a U.S. factory.

According to some U.S. officials, providing Ukraine with new weapons could be a signal to Moscow that Trump is seriously disappointed in relations with Vladimir Putin, whom the U.S. leader accused of peddling "bullshit" last week.

"He is seriously frustrated with Putin. He wants to show he is serious about ending the war, and maybe that will show Putin it is time to start negotiating," the U.S. official said.

Officials in the United States and Europe have been working out the details of how the plan would work for the past two weeks. NATO is not sending weapons to Ukraine, but is acting as a clearinghouse, coordinating deliveries from individual countries.

The mechanism for the arms transfer could involve European countries transferring weapons already purchased from the United States and supplementing them with new purchases. Or they could buy new American weapons for immediate transfer to Ukraine.

Among the countries that have already expressed a willingness to participate in the program are Germany and Norway. Officials said at least four more countries are likely to join them.

