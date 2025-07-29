Europe may be interested in Ukraine supplying raw materials for medicine production – Health Ministry

Europe may be interested in Ukraine supplying raw materials for the production of medicines, believes Deputy Minister of Health Edem Adamanov.

"What are Europeans most interested in? Currently, they are most interested not even in finished products, but in APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) – these are raw materials for the production of medicines. And they would very much like the production of APIs to be closer to them," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Adamanov noted that European pharmaceutical companies depend on Asian countries, since 99% of APIs are manufactured there.

"Producing APIs within the EU is super expensive. Europeans are much more interested in developing API production in Ukraine. Of course, one of the largest API producers in the world is, for example, India, but Ukraine is closer to Europe," he emphasized.