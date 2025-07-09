Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 09.07.2025

Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha

1 min read
Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot as evidence of Europe's unity and its commitment to common principles.

“Europe has shown remarkable unity standing for our shared values and principles. Ukraine deeply values steadfast support and proactive commitment of France and the UK at this critical time in European history. Our common efforts today lay the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous future for the generations to come,” Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on Tuesday in the British parliament, where he is on a three-day visit, said that Europeans will never abandon Ukraine and noted that our security and our principles, the possibility of peace in Europe are at stake. Barrot commented on Macron's speech, writing that "the Europeans will never abandon Ukraine."

On July 8, Barrot said that Europe is preparing to adopt the toughest sanctions against Russia in the past three years in response to the increase in the number of attacks on Ukraine.

Tags: #sybiha #unity #europe

MORE ABOUT

20:08 07.07.2025
Yermak communicates online with advisers to leaders of Northern European and Baltic countries

Yermak communicates online with advisers to leaders of Northern European and Baltic countries

20:35 03.07.2025
Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

20:33 03.07.2025
Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

19:38 03.07.2025
Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

20:41 02.07.2025
Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

14:30 02.07.2025
Sybiha: We must send right signals to aggressor by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities

Sybiha: We must send right signals to aggressor by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities

09:12 02.07.2025
Ukraine getting ready for meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Ukraine getting ready for meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark – Zelenskyy

18:06 30.06.2025
Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

17:11 30.06.2025
German FM: Ukraine's defense is most important task

German FM: Ukraine's defense is most important task

15:28 30.06.2025
Sybiha on use of frozen Russian assets, not just profits: We are continuing to work on this

Sybiha on use of frozen Russian assets, not just profits: We are continuing to work on this

HOT NEWS

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

ECHR finds Russia guilty of systemic human rights violations – Justice Ministry

SBU, prosecutors raid customs offices in Ukrainian regions – source

ECHR issues unprecedented ruling on Russia's massive rights violations – commissioner

LATEST

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Sybiha on ECHR’s ruling: Court is as clear as ever - Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war

Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

European Commissioner points to impossibility of amnesties within peace process for serious violations of humanitarian law – memo

Shmyhal: Ukraine's needs for external financing in 2026 to remain at over $40 bln

Greenville begins construction of new residential project in suburbs of Lviv

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Former New Zealand Defense Minister helps Ukraine in humanitarian missions despite govt ban – media

AD
AD