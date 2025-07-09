Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot as evidence of Europe's unity and its commitment to common principles.

“Europe has shown remarkable unity standing for our shared values and principles. Ukraine deeply values steadfast support and proactive commitment of France and the UK at this critical time in European history. Our common efforts today lay the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous future for the generations to come,” Sybiha wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on Tuesday in the British parliament, where he is on a three-day visit, said that Europeans will never abandon Ukraine and noted that our security and our principles, the possibility of peace in Europe are at stake. Barrot commented on Macron's speech, writing that "the Europeans will never abandon Ukraine."

On July 8, Barrot said that Europe is preparing to adopt the toughest sanctions against Russia in the past three years in response to the increase in the number of attacks on Ukraine.