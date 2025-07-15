Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:47 15.07.2025

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund forms preliminary list of projects

3 min read

The Ukrainian investment group Dragon Capital and the British Amber Infrastructure, which will jointly manage the Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund with a target size of EUR350 million, have formed a reliable portfolio of projects over the past year that can absorb even more capital than the fund plans to attract, said Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure at Dragon Capital Yevhen Baranov.

"In any market, the three pillars of our strategy are energy, transport and digital infrastructure. All three sectors are in dire need of new investments, and each of them requires a lot of capital," he said at a workshop at the Ukrainian Recovery Conference URC2025 in Rome, dedicated to private equity investments.

Baranov emphasized that this is the first fund on the market whose strategy is focused specifically on infrastructure. As part of its preparation, Dragon Capital, with its accumulated experience in the Ukrainian market, found an international partner - Amber Infrastructure with assets under management of over EUR35 billion, which specializes in infrastructure projects.

He added that this strategy would not be successful without the support of international financial institutions, such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the IFC and a number of European international financial institutions.

As noted at URC2025 in the presentation of the fund being created, its strategy involves investments in controlling stakes or co-investment with like-minded people, with an average ticket size of EUR20 million to EUR50 million.

As reported, the EBRD and the EIB plan to contribute EUR60 million and EUR40 million, respectively, to the capital of the new Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I. The EIB noted at the end of June that the project is at the assessment stage, while the EBRD board of directors plans to consider it on September 24 of this year.

Baranov stressed that the first project of the Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund was announced at URC2025 – the Power One distributed energy project, to which the EBRD plans to provide EUR21.1 million in financing.

“During negotiations with various investors, we obviously face risks, since infrastructure is a sector with a large share of assets that are physically concentrated in one place. Therefore, risk insurance mechanisms are obviously one of the most necessary things,” Baranov noted, among other things.

According to him, while international financial institutions and development institutions are ready to consider infrastructure projects, meetings with potential private partners have shown that without first-loss guarantee mechanisms, it will be very difficult to consider investments in capital-intensive industries.

Baranov welcomed the launch of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine with a volume of EUR500 million, aimed at stimulating private investment through first-loss guarantees. At the same time, the representative of Dragon Capital expressed some concern that this initiative may create a certain imbalance in access to this capital for the ecosystem as a whole.

The presentation emphasizes that the fund will focus on new, utility-scale energy projects aimed at replacing severely damaged and technologically obsolete electricity generation facilities with new renewable energy capacity, as well as on system balancing infrastructure to ensure a reliable and clean energy supply to the Ukrainian economy.

In the field of digital infrastructure, the fund plans to work with distributed telecommunications assets, such as telecommunications towers, fiber-optic networks and data centers, supporting the growth of the country's digital economy.

In the transport sector, the fund will focus on logistics centers, ports and private railway infrastructure assets.

Tags: #amber_dragon_fund #plans

MORE ABOUT

19:07 20.05.2025
Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

20:47 19.05.2025
OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

12:11 02.05.2025
Putin changes his plans, short-term goals in war with Ukraine – media

Putin changes his plans, short-term goals in war with Ukraine – media

19:13 14.04.2025
Epicenter plans to open five Food Markets in its shopping centers in 2025

Epicenter plans to open five Food Markets in its shopping centers in 2025

20:37 24.02.2025
Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

21:03 25.12.2024
Without rebooting govt and mono-majority in Rada, it is impossible to solve problems at front – Herashchenko

Without rebooting govt and mono-majority in Rada, it is impossible to solve problems at front – Herashchenko

19:55 24.12.2024
Ukraine's Rada Finance, Taxes, Customs Committee to focus on EU integration legislation in 2025 – chair

Ukraine's Rada Finance, Taxes, Customs Committee to focus on EU integration legislation in 2025 – chair

19:43 17.12.2024
NATO Secretary General to meet with Zelenskyy in Brussels on Wed

NATO Secretary General to meet with Zelenskyy in Brussels on Wed

15:39 04.12.2024
Three Ukraine peace plans proposed to Trump, all include taking NATO membership off the table – media

Three Ukraine peace plans proposed to Trump, all include taking NATO membership off the table – media

20:48 22.11.2024
Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

HOT NEWS

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo plans to install 25% more home heat meters in 2025 than last year

NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

Anti-dumping duty for cucumbers, tomatoes from Turkey is about fair competition – minister

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

Energoatom agrees to build SMR plant, spent fuel containers in Ukraine using Holtec technology

URC-2025: State Restoration Agency, Korean EDCF to work on launching RDF-based CHPPs in three cities – Sukhomlyn

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

AD
AD