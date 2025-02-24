In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

In three years of full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive complex attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, the total damage from which amounts to billions of dollars.

"Each massive attack on the energy sector is one hundred to two hundred, and now three hundred different means of destruction, which simultaneously fly over electricity generation, substations, power transmission lines, and gas infrastructure," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In addition, according to him, targeted attacks on the energy sector do not cease, Russia also commits crimes by attacking facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants and creating the threat of a nuclear disaster.

As the minister noted, the enemy has occupied 18 GW of generation in three years, including hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants and the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporizhia NPP.

"No energy system in the world has had such challenges. However, despite Russia's unbridled desire to destroy our infrastructure, the Ukrainian energy system remains intact and functioning. And we have light, we have heat," Haluschenko emphasized.

Ukraine is currently continuing to integrate into European energy markets: REMIT has been adopted, interconnector development is ongoing, certification has been carried out in accordance with European rules for the gas storage operator JSC Ukrtransgaz, and in February 2025, the first pipeline supply of biomethane took place between Ukraine and the European Union.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in Kyiv on Monday, the energy markets of Ukraine and Moldova would be integrated into the European market by the end of 2026.