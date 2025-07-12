Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:16 12.07.2025

Attack on Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi: 2 dead, 2 badly injured, 10 sustaining minor injuries – State Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

In the early hours of Saturday, Russian occupying forces launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi and its surrounding areas, damaging administrative buildings, residential homes, and vehicles. Two people were killed, four seriously injured, and ten sustained minor injuries, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES).

"As a result of the enemy attack on July 12, fires broke out at three locations in the city. All fires have been extinguished by rescue teams. Administrative buildings, residential houses, two non-operational structures, and vehicles were damaged," the Emergency Service reported on Telegram.

In residential areas, emergency responders evacuated residents, provided first aid to the injured, and handed them over to medics for hospitalization. "Unfortunately, two people died, four were seriously injured, and ten sustained minor injuries," the Emergency Service confirmed.

In Chernivtsi district, a residential building and a vehicle were also damaged.

