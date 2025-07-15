Interfax-Ukraine
09:39 15.07.2025

The invaders shell 10 settlements in Zaporizhia region, injuring 2 – Fedorov

Russian troops carried out almost 500 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhia region in a day, two people were injured, Kherson Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"In total, during the day the occupiers launched 492 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhia region," he wrote.

Fedorov said a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured as a result of an enemy attack in the region’s Polohy district.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #attacks

