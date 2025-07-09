Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has stressed the importance of long-range strikes on the aggressor country – Russia.

In a Telegram post on Wednesday, he commented on another massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of July 9: "It is quite indicative that Russia carried out this attack when the United States publicly announced the supply of weapons to us."

Yermak noted that a large number of Russian targets were hit by Ukrainian interceptor drones.

"Over time, this figure will increase and, in general, Russian Shahed UAVs and decoy drones will become ineffective," he said.

"However, it is important, and we constantly talk with our partners about long-range weapons. As long as the Russians produce, they will try to increase production. If we will destroy their production (facilities), there will be no problem," he said.

On the night of July 9, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 741 aircraft: 728 drones of various types, including more than 300 were Shahed UAVs and more than a dozen Dagger (Kinzhal) and Iskander cruise missiles.