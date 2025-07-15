Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:32 15.07.2025

Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

The situation with electricity generation this summer is much better than the previous one, and does not provide for restrictions on the population and industry, but the risks of possible Russian attacks and their consequences remain relevant, said First Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sheiko.

"The situation is much better than last year's… If we compare last summer with the current one, then we had a lot of damaged thermal generation, and we were more limited than now. During this time, we have restored the operation of many power units of thermal power plants after the attacks, and the work continues. But there are risks. If there are Russian attacks on the energy system, we may have certain problems," Sheiko said on the air of the United News telethon.

According to him, in recent days there has been an increase in temperature in Ukraine, which leads to an increase in electricity consumption, but today the power system is balanced, and generation is operating without any problems, and the capacity is sufficient to cover the needs of the population and industry, taking into account the fact that a certain number of power units are under repair.

The other day, NPC Ukrenergo announced in its section in the Kyiv Digital application the need to save electricity. As of now, it is reported that there is enough electricity.

Tags: #energy #attacks #ukrenergo

