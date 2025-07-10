Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:30 10.07.2025

Two dead, 16 injured in massive enemy missile and drone attack on Kyiv

2 min read
Two dead, 16 injured in massive enemy missile and drone attack on Kyiv

Two civilians were killed and 13 were injured and traumatized as a result of a massive nighttime missile and drone attack on Kyiv, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram as of 06:11 on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we have two dead. These people were killed by the Russians. This is a terrible loss. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Tkachenko wrote.

He earlier said the number of victims had increased to 13 people.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, two women died in the Podilsky district: a 68-year-old resident of the capital, a 22-year-old police corporal and a metro police officer.

"More than a dozen people are injured. And, unfortunately, the number of victims will grow. People continue to seek medical help. House-to-house inspections of the affected houses are underway - the police are checking whether anyone was left without help," the minister wrote on Telegram.

Residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure was damaged in eight of the Ukrainian capital’s ten districts.

Traffic is also restricted on the following streets: Volnovaska (from Vaclav Havel Boulevard), Kozeletska (from Mykola Vasylenko Street), Sichovyh Striltsiv (from Studentska Street to Mykola Pymonenko Street), Yuriy Illenko (from Dehtyarivska Street to Dovnar-Zapolsky Street) and Oleksiy Tykhy (from Chuhuyivsky Avenue to Hrushetska Street).

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko added that "there are currently 16 victims in the capital as a result of the massive enemy attack. Ten of them have been hospitalized and the others were given assistance on the spot.

Tags: #kyiv #attacks

