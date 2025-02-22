Two civilians killed, 12 injured in enemy strikes over past 24 hours – Donetsk regional authorities

Two people were killed and 12 others injured in enemy strikes across Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, who reported the casualties on Telegram.

"Russian forces killed two residents of Donetsk region: one in Kostiantynivka and another in Nikanorivka. Another 12 people in the region were injured in the past day," Filashkin wrote.

According to the regional administration, the total civilian toll in Donetsk region (excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha) has reached 2,977 killed and 6,737 wounded since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.