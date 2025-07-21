Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 21.07.2025

AFU General Staff confirms that Ukrainian troops carried out several strikes on enemy in Belgorod region yesterday

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian military forces carried out several strikes on the enemy in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation on July 20.

"On July 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a number of successful strikes against the enemy in various locations, continuing to focus efforts on weakening the military potential of the Russian Federation. Long-range fire weapons successfully destroyed the Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in Belgorod region (Russian Federation), which significantly reduced the coverage area of Russian long-range air defense systems in the region," the Telegram channel said on Monday.

In the same area, the General Staff notes, “our troops also struck the Nebo-M radar complex, which critically affected its functionality and simultaneously reduced the operational capabilities of the neighboring 5N66M Big Bird radar station.”

Such coordinated strikes significantly weaken the Russian air defense system, reducing the enemy’s ability to cover its troops and infrastructure and facilitating operations by Ukrainian units.

