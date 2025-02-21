Musk explains change in attitude towards Ukraine by authorities' actions

Head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk, close to U.S. President Donald Trump, explained the change in his attitude towards Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of, allegedly by the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

"Russia went too far three years ago, now the Ukrainian government has gone too far," he said on the X social network on Friday in response to the remark of one of the users who quoted Musk's post of 2022 "Hold Strong Ukraine" and asked the question: "What happened to him in the last three years?"

"Endless death in trenches is wrong and anyone who continues to push that lacks both empathy and a brain," Musk said.