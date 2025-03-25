Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:11 25.03.2025

Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

The Ukrainian delegation did not discuss the issue of territories with the American delegation in Riyadh, but perhaps the American delegation discussed it with the Russian one, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests.

"There were no questions about the territory, there were no questions about sanctions," Zelenskyy said during his conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

"I think that the American side is talking to the Russians about territory. We are concerned about the US having influence on Russia, and not the other way around. This is the most important thing for us. President Trump has enough power, tools, sanctions, etc., various tools to influence the Russians, Putin, so that they end this war. We are concerned when they discuss something about us without us. It is concerning, and we are talking about this with our partners," he said.

According to him, from the media and official reports, "it is clear that they are raising the issue of territories." "And there were no agreements with us on territories. They know that these are painful issues," the Ukrainian president added.

"I believe that it will be most difficult with the Russians on two issues: a complete ceasefire - I talked about this even before the first meeting, because the Russians do not want to end the war, and the issue of territories, because the Russians do not want to end this war. That is, two different issues, but the same reason. And therefore, this will be a difficult dialogue. But it will happen," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #russia #territories #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:21 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

20:53 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

20:51 25.03.2025
Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

20:04 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

19:19 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

18:44 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

18:23 25.03.2025
USA decides to help Russia restore access to global market for agricultural products, fertilizers - White House

USA decides to help Russia restore access to global market for agricultural products, fertilizers - White House

19:38 24.03.2025
Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

10:04 24.03.2025
Waltz: USA discusses possibility of returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Waltz: USA discusses possibility of returning Ukrainian children deported to Russia

11:22 22.03.2025
Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

LATEST

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

British intelligence calls Kyiv's strike on Engels ammunition depot most successful in 2025

Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Outcomes of US, Ukrainian expert groups meeting: Agreed to develop measures to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia, Ukraine

Outcomes of USA, Ukraine Expert Groups on Black Sea: agreed to ensure safe navigation without use of force – statement

AD
AD
Empire School
AD