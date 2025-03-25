Zelenskyy: Most difficult thing with Russia is issue of territories and ceasefire as they don’t want to end the war

The Ukrainian delegation did not discuss the issue of territories with the American delegation in Riyadh, but perhaps the American delegation discussed it with the Russian one, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests.

"There were no questions about the territory, there were no questions about sanctions," Zelenskyy said during his conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

"I think that the American side is talking to the Russians about territory. We are concerned about the US having influence on Russia, and not the other way around. This is the most important thing for us. President Trump has enough power, tools, sanctions, etc., various tools to influence the Russians, Putin, so that they end this war. We are concerned when they discuss something about us without us. It is concerning, and we are talking about this with our partners," he said.

According to him, from the media and official reports, "it is clear that they are raising the issue of territories." "And there were no agreements with us on territories. They know that these are painful issues," the Ukrainian president added.

"I believe that it will be most difficult with the Russians on two issues: a complete ceasefire - I talked about this even before the first meeting, because the Russians do not want to end the war, and the issue of territories, because the Russians do not want to end this war. That is, two different issues, but the same reason. And therefore, this will be a difficult dialogue. But it will happen," Zelenskyy said.