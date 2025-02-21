European defense chiefs to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

France and Estonia will hold a meeting of European defense ministers on Monday, February 24, to discuss how to strengthen support for Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"the video conference will include about a dozen counterparts from countries including the UK, Germany, Italy and Poland as well as representatives from the European Union and NATO, said the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity," the publication said.

It is noted that European leaders are rushing to develop new defense plans, given the prospect of the United States ending military and financial support for Ukraine.

The meeting of defence ministers coincides with a trip to Kyiv for several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the United States next week to meet Trump.