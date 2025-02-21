Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy to co-chair joint meeting of European Commission and Ukrainian govt

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will co-chair a joint meeting of the European Commission and the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on Monday.

This was announced by EC’s representative Stefan De Keersmaecker in Brussels on Friday. “As you know, the President will travel to Kyiv next week. She will do so on Monday, together with the College of Commissioners, to express Europe's unflinching support for Ukraine's fight for independence and freedom three years into Russia's full-scale war. The President will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and they will co-chair a college-to-government meeting,” he said.

A press release issued on this occasion notes that over the past three years the European Union has stood firmly by Ukraine's side and made every effort to ensure that the country is able to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

The EU supported Ukraine's financial stability and contributed to international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its crimes. The EU worked side by side with Ukraine on its accession process to ensure that the country's future is in the EU. The EU is now Ukraine's largest donor, training the country's soldiers, funding arms supplies and imposing tough sanctions, the message says.